State responds to motion to disqualify Rogers County DA's Office in Bixby rape case
5:35 PM, Mar 28, 2018
17 mins ago
Share Article
BIXBY, Okla. -- The State of Oklahoma has responded to a motion filed by attorneys representing Bixby football players accused of rape.
The motion sought to disqualify the Rogers County District Attorney's Office from being involved in the case.
Court documents filed Wednesday by Rogers County District Attorney Matthew Ballard said the defendants "have wholly failed to prove any violation of law or ethics rule and have failed to allege or prove any prejudice or violation of a statutory or constitutional right" in regards to the request to disqualify the DA's office.
The teenagers, Samuel Lakin, 17, William Thomas, 17 Colten Cable, 17 and Joe Wood, 17, are accused of assaulting a teammate with a pool stick during a team function at the home of former Bixby school superintendent Kyle Wood.
Last week, attorneys for the players also filed a motion to transfer the case to the juvenile justice system.