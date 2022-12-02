State Championship 6A-1 Bixby takes on Owasso

EDMOND, Okla. — For weeks, our team was out on the road covering Friday Night Lights around Green Country during the regular season. Now, it is state championship game day for class 6A division one.

For the first time since 1995, Jenks and Union are not involved in the final game. Tonight, all eyes are on Owasso and Bixby as they go head-to-head for the second time this season.

Friday is the second time these two teams go head-to-head this season, and it all comes down to the title game.

Bixby moved into class 6A division one this season after winning their fourth straight state championship title in class 6A division two. Last years state win marked the school’s seventh title in eight years.

Owasso won the 6A division one state championship in 2019 and 2020.

Back in August, in the battle of the burbs season opener, these two teams played each other for the first time since 2011, in which Bixby won by five touchdowns.

Now the Rams, they are going into this game with a 10-4 record and pulling off an epic six overtime upset of number one Union.

For the Spartans, they was handed their first loss in four years. Despite that, they manage to get back on their feet to make it to the state game putting their record this season at 12-1. Plus, Bixby managed to avenge that week 10 loss to Jenks, with a two touchdown victory in the state semis.

Bixby schools superintendent, Rob Miller, put out a message to Spartans fans ahead of Friday's game saying quote, “this is a phenomenal accomplishment which speaks to the sustained quality of the entire program." He goes on acknowledge students, parents, and community member fans who have shown up to cheer their team on all season long — as well as all the parents and sponsors who support the team. Miller says he will be on the sidelines and can’t wait to hear the roar of the fans as they are the home team in the game.

The game between the two teams will be Friday night in Edmond at University of Central Oklahoma at 7pm.

