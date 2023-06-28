State Auditor’s report finds selected private schools got preferential treatment, excessive funding

TULSA, Okla. — A federally-mandated annual report by State Auditor Cindy Byrd reveals government mismanagement, shady dealings and what Attorney General Gentner Drummond says amounts to “apparent fraud.”

One of the many issues outlined in the report is with a program called “Stay in School.” It was designed to give financial assistance to private school families during the pandemic, so that students could stay in the school they know regardless of hardships their families could be facing. The audit found half the total funds were given to 1,073 families not suffering at all. It also found a deliberate plan was concocted to give preferential treatment to schools.

Blake Shipley, a Tulsa parent, says what concerns him most are leaders blatantly ignoring federal guidelines.

“Those deviations seem to align with the natural partners that you would think for the governor’s office,” said Shipley.

Interests like religious private schools. The audit found five private schools received preferential treatment and were selected by a special interest group not authorized or contracted to do so.

The perks included awarding those schools, not the families, the maximum $6500 per student, early access to the application and open houses to get new students enrolled in the school before the application deadline.

“Stitt appointed Walters and Walters was over that and he let that happen,” said TPS parent Ashley Daly, referencing then-Secretary of State Ryan Walters.

Daly is often publicly critical of his “indoctrination” rhetoric.

“I feel like some of the rhetoric is about hiding what he’s actually up to,” said Daly.

The audit found 657 needy students were denied money because funds were no longer available.

This report is only to determine whether federal guidelines were followed. The Attorney General has requested an investigative audit, which may shed more light into whether someone or some groups could be in legal trouble.

2 News obtained records of the five private schools listed as receiving “significant preferential treatment.” They are: Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School, Crossover Prep (Tulsa), Mission Academy High School (OKC), Positive Tomorrows (OKC) and St. Paul’s Community School (OKC).

