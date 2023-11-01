St. Francis Children's Hospital hosts annual Fall Fest

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Children's Hospital opened its door to families and friends of their young patients for its annual Fall Fest celebrating Halloween, on Tuesday.

The hospital offered face painting, trick-or-treating, costume giveaways and pumpkin painting.

Hospital staff said they hold events like these to provide a little normalcy for their patients. They said with all of the help the event adds a special element to the kid's day.

“It really just brings joy and comfort. Honestly, for something that is so unfamiliar, you know, they are getting procedures done and they’re getting doctors and visitors and all kinds of things," said Katie Bond a St. Francis staff member. "This is the stuff that kids love to be a part of. And this is the time when they get to dress up as their favorite superhero or have their family candy.”

Spirit Halloween donated costumes and gifts for the patients and their siblings. When attending the event it's clear the kids aren’t the only ones enjoying the festivities—we saw parents coloring, painting pumpkins and eating treats.

For children who may not feel well or need to stay in bed, staff brings the festivities to their room with the Halloween mobile cart.

The hospital's employees shared their appreciation with all of the volunteers who helped make the day possible and fun for the kids.

If you would like to volunteer you can find the application here.

The hospital also accepts donations and gifts for the kids. Click here for the requirements and places to take donations.



