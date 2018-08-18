Tulsa, Okla - Several children with disablities now have the right supplies to kick off the school year.

The annual Spreading Hope Back to School Bash was held earlier today in Tulsa.

More than 20 organizations from The Special Olympics to The Tulsa Fire Department teamed up for the event to give kids in need the supplies they need to start the school off right.

"It's very important, kids want to be motivated to go back to school and what motivates you more than seeing your community wrap their arms around you and give you the supplies and encouragement that you need."

Along with getting a backpack, the kids could also enjoy popcorn or a snow cone on this warm Saturday.

