Sports Complex closed indefinitely after damaging Tulsa storms

TULSA, Okla. — Some softball players are worried that the sports complex where they play every week won’t reopen after damaging storms. The city of Tulsa says they do plan to make repairs at Carl Smith Sports Complex in east Tulsa.

“I grew up at Carl Smith,” said Donnie Freeman. “My dad played there from the early 90’s.”

Donnie Freeman has been playing softball at Carl Smith Sports Complex for decades.

“I’ve spent several nights a week out there over the last 30 years and several other people have as well,” said Freeman.

He shared photos of his mom and dad and their original team. Years after his dad’s death, they still wear the moniker of his team, No Mercy, on their chests.

“It’s just a very special place in our hearts,” said Freeman.

Now, Freeman is worried he won’t get to play at Carl Smith anymore. After severe winds blew through the area last week, parts of the park were damaged. The city says the initial damage assessment is $200,000 and that figure is only going up. The city says it’s closed indefinitely at this point.

"When they say it’s closed indefinitely and we’re not sure when it’s going to reopen it sure feels like it may never reopen," said Freeman.

"We absolutely intend to make repairs out there and that complex will be opening back up for softball," said city Parks Director Anna America.

City Parks Director Anna America says while they do plan to reopen, they don't have a definitive time frame right now. A retaining wall was damaged at the park which will require a structural engineer's assessment.

"I'm hoping we'll get that assessment next week from structural," said America. "Then we'll have a plan."

She says the damage at Carl Smith is just a portion of the $900,000 in structural damage they have at more than 100 parks across the city, not including tree damage.

For Freeman, whose petition to save the park has garnered more than 860 signatures so far, he just wants to make sure he and his league have a place to play.

"It's a great place to be with people who are very much a family," said Freeman. “It shows how vast and how large this group of softball players is, and how badly everybody in the Tulsa area wants that part to stay open."

Many of the softball players have volunteered to go out and help clean up the sports complex. The Parks Director says there may be an opportunity for volunteers in the future, but until they get the structural engineer's report, they don't want anyone in the park for safety.

