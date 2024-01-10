Special elections held in Green Country Jan. 9

TULSA, Okla. — Some Oklahoma counties held special elections Tuesday Jan. 9. The propositions range from school bonds to public safety to construction projects.

McIntosh/Muskogee:

Muskogee and McIntosh Counties are voting on a bond for the Warner public School District. the $1.2 million bond would go to remodeling the elementry school, school buses and turf on the softball field.

Creek County:

Bristow Public Schools is up for a nearly $15.5 million bond. The school said the bond funding is for new safe rooms, facilities and overall enhancement to the school buildings.

Delaware County:

The City of Grove is looking to pass a potential sales tax increase to help fund new stations for fire and police departments.

Osage County:

The town of Wynona submitted a proposition that Delware County residents will be able to vote on.

Pittsburg County:

Pittsburg County proposed two questions for county residents to vote on. Also the Town or Kiowa is looking for voters to pass their proposition.

See the official election results here.

