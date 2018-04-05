Special education teachers fight for more funding as classrooms struggle

"We have to sometimes use resources from the regular class and we don't get the materials we need specifically for the needs of our kids because of the finances. So we take what the regular teacher has and we try to modify or adjust it and adapt as best we can," Kendall-Whittier Elementary teacher Donna Lemonier said.

These educators are also losing the para-professionals that assist the individual concerns of students. One East Central High School teacher said his school lost five aides in the last two years. Now, he often teaches multiple subjects at one time.