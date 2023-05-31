SpaceX Dragon capsule lights up Green Country sky

TULSA, Okla. — Those awake around 10 p.m. Tuesday saw a sight to behold in the night sky.

Several 2 News viewers sent in pictures and asked if it was a meteor.

The bright light streaming across the sky was actually SpaceX's latest adventure.

SpaceX Dragon capsule crosses Oklahoma sky

The SpaceX Dragon capsule returned from a 10-day mission to the International Space Station.



Previous coverage >>> First Saudi Arabian woman astronaut lands at International Space Station

Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson commanded the trip. The capsule landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Panama City, Florida at 10:04 p.m. CT.

The trip made history in several ways, including having the first female Saudi astronaut on board.

To show how quickly the capsule was moving, it was seen over Collinsville right around 10 p.m. — meaning the capsule traveled over 900 miles in just over 3 minutes.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --