South Tulsa DoubleTree Hotel evacuated overnight

TULSA, Okla. - The Doubletree Hotel at Warren Place near 61st and South Yale was evacuated due to smoke overnight.

All guests were evacuated around 4:30am as multiple fire crews arrived to search the large property.

Guests were allowed to return to their rooms at 5:30am.

Tulsa fire officials determined the cause of the smoke was a damaged belt in the air conditioning unit on the roof.

