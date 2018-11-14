South Tulsa CBD stores increase security after multiple break-ins

TULSA, Okla. -- It was the second break-in for Feel Good CBD Wellness this month.

Intruders shattered the front window, took products, and ripped an alarm box off the wall.

"I'm just kind of in shock and I'm scared and if they're that brazen to do this at the break of dawn... I fear for my safety at this point," owner Kate Kytle said.

Kytle put shatterproof glass in the door after the last break-in three weeks ago, but tells 2 Works for You this time the intruder came through the next pane of glass. They used a crowbar to get inside.



"I'm a cancer survivor and I came out here to try and help people in this industry and through this industry because I feel very passionate about it," Kytle said.

This cannabis store isn't alone. Kytle said she spoke with CBD Plus on Memorial, which faced its third break-in over the last few months.



Other CBD employees said they're lucky the attempts they've seen have not been successful yet.



"With a crow bar, with objects, blunt objects... any way they can get in there. Hardware and things like that," CBD American Shaman salesman Hunter Morris said.

At Feel Good Wellness, one employee wants to get back to work to provide for her children before the holidays.



"I haven't been employed long enough to save money to get presents. I'm just counting on my paycheck from week to week here to do that because I started so late in the year," Tuesday Bono said.

Tulsa Police said since many of these stores are new it's hard to tell if these break-ins are a trend, but they have responded to multiple reports.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: