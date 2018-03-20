South Tulsa apartment complex without water for a week

TULSA, Okla. -- Tenants at Prescott Woods said the problems started last Wednesday.

Since then they've struggled to bathe, eat, and enjoy the normal day-to-day.

Multiple residents tell 2 Works for You they're without hot water, and this has happened at least five other times since this time last year.

"I don't want to get up and move. This is not the only time the water has been off. The water has been off several times but they always get it back on within two or three days," Colette Brummett said.

The dishes are starting to stack up, and since the water is so cold, Brummett said she's given up on showering until the problem is fixed.

"I'm disabled. I can't carry water from the kitchen into the bathroom. By the time I get in there it's cold again," she said.

Others are turning outside the complex for solutions.

"We're boiling water, or fortunately for me, my brother stays in this complex which is down the sidewalk and he does have hot water," Ronnie Warrior said.

Management says they're working with the city and are hopeful for a solution by Wednesday. Tenants said they've been told a burst pipe was the cause, and they're anxiously waiting for it to be fixed.

