Sooners quarterback recreates Bo Jackson iconic photo

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray launched his Heisman campaign with a bang by recreating an iconic Bo Jackson photo.

Murray is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy - which is awarded to the most outstanding player in college football.

Dual-athlete Murray not only plays football for the Sooners, but he also plays baseball for the university.

Murray was drafted ninth overall by the Oakland A's in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft back in June.

Jackson also played football (college and pro) and baseball - having played for the Oakland Raiders, and three MLB teams - Los Angeles Angels, Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: