Sooner's QB Dillon Gabriel announces plans to enter transfer portal

Dillon Gabriel
Alonzo Adams/AP
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) celebrates after a touchdown against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Dillon Gabriel
Posted at 8:38 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 09:38:42-05

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma's star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, announced his plans to leave the program on Dec. 4.

Gabriel posted a statement on his social media:

Gabriel played with OU for two seasons and didn't give a specific reason for his departure.

