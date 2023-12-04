Sooner's QB Dillon Gabriel announces plans to enter transfer portal

NORMAN, Okla. — The University of Oklahoma's star quarterback, Dillon Gabriel, announced his plans to leave the program on Dec. 4.

Gabriel posted a statement on his social media:

Thank you Oklahoma ❤️ pic.twitter.com/90fT2nBE7A — Dillon Gabriel (@_dillongabriel_) December 4, 2023

Gabriel played with OU for two seasons and didn't give a specific reason for his departure.

