Some Cornett voters say Trump not an issue

Some Republican voters in Oklahoma City say President Donald Trump and his policies are having little effect on who they vote for in Tuesday's GOP runoff for governor.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt have sparred over support for Trump and his immigration policies. But 75-year-old asset manager Fred Minter of Oklahoma City said Tuesday that Trump's policies had no effect on his vote for Cornett.

Voter Marveta Williams, an 80-year-old retiree, says she voted for Cornett but does not like Trump and wishes "he wouldn't be quite so vulgar."

Voter Janet Cook says she also voted for Cornett and that someone who aligns themselves with Trump is not likely to get her vote. Cook, a 63-year-old interior designer, says Trump is doing some good things but displays "poor manners."



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: