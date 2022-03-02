Some Android phones unable to call 911 due to software bug

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans who use Android phones may have trouble calling 911 if they aren't using the latest Android software.

The Oklahoma 911 Management Authority reported the issues on Tuesday and is urging Android phone users to make sure their phones are updated to the latest software update to ensure they can call 911 if an emergency or situation arises.

In December 2021, a bug was discovered within the Microsoft Teams mobile app and Android Software that caused many phones to not access 911 when dialed.

Android users who are not already logged into their Microsoft Teams app or have not updated their phones since December may experience a busy signal or drop a 911 call.

Android phone users who currently do not have the Microsoft Teams app were not affected by the reported bug.

Software updates for both the app and phone software were released in January to fix the problem. However, some Android users who have not updated their apps and software may still be unable to reach 911.

911 Officials urge Android phone users to update their phone software and Microsoft Teams app as soon as they can. They also ask that people not call 911 to test their phones, before or after the update unless there is an emergency.

