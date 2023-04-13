Watch Now
Social media post starts investigation of possible gun at Union school

Posted at 6:56 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 19:56:11-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police and Union Public schools are investigating a social media post with a picture of a student with a gun in what looks like a Union bathroom.

Union Public Schools sent this message to parents on Thursday:

This is a message for Union High School Parents. This afternoon at approximately 3:30 p.m., high school administrators were notified of a social media post with a picture of a student with a gun, in what looks like a Union High School restroom. The Tulsa Police Department has been notified and they are assisting us with the investigation. Please know that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

 


