Social media helps Tulsa small business bounce off the ground

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa business owner is thrilled to see her business take off after a video of hers went viral on TikTok.

Cays Curls is a small, locally owned online business. It launched at the start of this year and only took six months to take flight.

Macayla DeJear is the owner of Cays Curls. The business, which is run out of her home in Tulsa, helps those with curly hair learn about their hair type, how to maintain it, how to style it, and the correct products for it.

She said growing up, she never learned how to maintain and style her naturally curly hair because none of her family has curly hair.

So, the idea for the business came after her three-year journey of learning that.

“Once I started to fix my hair and made it look a way that I loved it, it's made my confidence and just the love for my natural self so much more. It's just made me so much happier,” she said.

With the passion to help others feel the same way, she launched her online business.

Six months and dozens of TikTok videos later, she posted a video cleaning her daughter and cousin's hair.

“Just playing in the bathtub in their swimsuits still, we had just come from swimming, and it was time to wash their hair, so I just did a video on how I deep condition and shampoo and detangle their hair,” she said.

Little did she know it would go viral with 2.2 million views (as of Oct. 12), helping her business bounce off the ground.

“I was at work, and my phone just kept going off, and I was like, this has got to be like a glitch or something in the system. I don’t know what's going on. It was just one order after another,” Macayla explained.

She said seeing an order come in every few minutes for almost two weeks made her happy, and it kept her and her family busy fulfilling them.

“It was a lot of adrenaline for me just to see how many orders were consistently coming in,” she said

She has social media to thank for helping this small local business get its start.

“It's kind of the only way to get your name out there worldwide. Everybody is on TikTok or some type of social media outlet these days," Macayla said. "It’s definitely a crucial need as far as online businesses and spreading the word about what you can do to help others.”

With such a successful start, she now has bigger visions for the future of her business and a new career.

“I plan to get an actual warehouse, an actual place to store all of my products, and hopefully a salon and my actual curly hair products one day,” she said.

While she works toward that long-term goal, Macayla said orders are now steady, but she’s waiting and ready for that next boom in business from a TikTok video.

