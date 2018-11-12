Snow falling in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE -- Snow started falling in Bartlesville around 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Flurries fell from the sky but melted once they hit the roads and sidewalks.

The white powder did stick on the plants, roofs and cars.

Bartlesville Public Works headed out about 7:00 a.m. to start treating the roads.

"Usually the week of Thanksgiving is when we get out and prep our equipment, but we did have some ready," Keith Henry, director of Bartlesville Public Works, said.

He said the treated bridges and overpasses that were starting to get slick. They also put salt down on the sidewalks of Downtown Bartlesville.

People who live in the area are welcoming the early winter weather.

"We like to take a walk around town and grab some coffee," Zachary Costello said as he walked through downtown. "Who cares what the weather is."

<p><em><strong>Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.</strong></em></p><p>Download our free app for <a href="http://bit.ly/2wfyiphoneapp" target="_blank">Apple</a> and <a href="http://bit.ly/kjrhandroid" target="_blank">Android</a> and <a href="http://amzn.to/1dLTWVt" target="_blank">Kindle</a> devices.</p><p>Sign up for <a href="http://www.kjrh.com/account/manage-email-preferences" target="_blank">newsletters emailed to your inbox.</a> Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.</p><p><em><a href="https://twitter.com/KJRH2HD" target="_blank">Follow us on Twitter</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="http://platform.twitter.com/widgets/follow_button.html?screen_name=KJRH2HD" style="width:300px; height:30px;"></iframe></p><p><em><a href="https://www.facebook.com/kjrhtv" target="_blank">Like us on Facebook</a>: </em></p><p><iframe allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" src="//www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fkjrhtv&width&layout=standard&action=like&show_faces=true&share=true&height=80" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; height:80px;"></iframe></p><p> </p>