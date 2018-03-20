Snap back: Cowboys long snapper Ladouceur back for 14th year

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Long snapper L.P. Ladouceur has re-signed with the Dallas Cowboys, the team he initially joined after a workout in 2005.

Ladouceur will be going into his 14th season, the second-longest tenure among current Cowboys. He has played in 205 consecutive games and made 1,875 snaps without a miscue.

The only current Dallas player with the team longer is 11-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, who was a third-round pick in the 2003 draft.

Last year Witten matched the franchise record by playing his 15th season with the Cowboys. The 35-year-old Witten is already signed for his 16th season in 2018.

Ladouceur went to the Pro Bowl in 2014. Last season marked the completion of a five-year contract extension.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: