Skiatook Public Schools create new safety plan with police to cover campuses with limited resources

SKIATOOK, Okla. -- Skiatook public school students are welcoming new faces on campus.

Police are stopping by for lunch when they can, creating a presence to make up for a lack of resource officers.

"We're looking for ways to be creative to get more involvement when we're talking with safety of our students. So our district has really taken that as an initiative to keep our children safe," Marrs Elementary principal Steve Mason said.

Before the district only had one officer for seven campuses. Now they're changing schedules to greet students at the door every morning they can.

"Because of the recent events that are happening around the country, that's why we decided to come together and try to make it a safer environment for the kids and the faculty," Capt. Billy Wakefield said.

When Skiatook officers need 30 minutes or a couple hours to file a report, they'll work at schools instead of at the police department, in a room that has a view of campus.

"By the time the call comes in to us, by the time we would be able to get here there might be two or three minutes that pass. Maybe four minutes. A lot of things can happen in that time," Chief of Police James Dean said.

Staff also went through multiple trainings for the first time last week, including an active shooter drill with officers and learning how to stop blood flow from EMTs.

"If we were to have an active shooter or some emergency I feel like our district is prepared. Just through what we've experienced with all of our training," Mason said.

Although police are preparing for the worst, they tell 2 Works for You creating positive relationships with students is equally important.

