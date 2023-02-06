Watch Now
Sinkhole closes lanes near 21st and Riverside

Posted at 8:35 AM, Feb 06, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A sinkhole is closing lanes on Riverside at 21st.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to city officials and they think this could be an underground utility collapse, they are not sure if it is a city utility or not.

Crews will determine the extent of the damage. Repair time is unknown at this time. Find an alternate route here.

