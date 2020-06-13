Singing cart wrangler brings customers joy

At 6’4” tall, it’s hard to miss Joshua Brown. This gospel singing, cart wrangling cowboy walks with a swagger from days gone by and croons with a voice from above.

No matter the weather, Joshua and his cowboy hat are there wrangling grocery carts day after day. He’s been a staple at Reasor’s for 14 years.

“If it’s raining, he’s got his raincoat on, he’s got a cowboy hat on, he’s got plastic over his cowboy hat,” Reasor’s co-manager Rob Brewer said. “He just never stops.”

Joshua combines the best of customer service with songs sung from the heart.

“I actually sing out here [in the parking lot],” Joshua said. “I started at church.”

“He's been here a long time,” Jaquita Trogdon said. “He's always helpful and always singing.”

Joshua said he grew up in a Claremore church known as The Red Church. It’s not around anymore, but his time there certainly contributed to his musical repertoire.

Thanks for social media, Joshua is now a local celebrity recognized by adults and children who come to hear his message.

“Oh, every customer loves Josh,” Reasor’s Service Manager Paige Drake said.

“I love it. I love it,” said a Reasor’s shopper. “First time I thought he was talking to himself, then I realized he was actually singing!”

It's been making my day so awesome, so great, you know,” Joshua said. “I appreciate them. I love every customer.”

So, the next time you’re in Claremore, stop by Reasor’s to feed your body, mind and soul.

“It just blesses them,” Joshua said. “That's why I continue to do it because I love people.”

