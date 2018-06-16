Singer songwriter, Bill Davis, has passed away

Tulsa, Okla - Longtime and beloved singer songwriter, Bill Davis, passed away this evening from complications from Alzheimer's



Bill Davis played in Tulsa for 50 years in every type of venue.

His debut in Tulsa was back in March of 1960 at the Bird Cage.

He sang at every festival and venue in the area he could.

Bill Davis was 80 years old.



