Singer songwriter, Bill Davis, has passed away

9:21 PM, Jun 15, 2018
11:25 AM, Jun 16, 2018
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tulsa, Okla - Longtime and beloved singer songwriter, Bill Davis, passed away this evening from complications from Alzheimer's

Bill Davis played in Tulsa for 50 years in every type of venue. 

His debut in Tulsa was back in March of 1960 at the Bird Cage.

He sang at every festival and venue in the area he could. 

Bill Davis was 80 years old.
 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top