Singer Lana Del Rey has 1 billboard to promote her new album-- in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Singer Lana Del Rey is no stranger to Tulsa.

She's been spotted here shopping and exploring going back to when she dated former Tulsa police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin. She even featured Tulsa in a song on her 2021 album "Chemtrails over the Country Club." Larkin gained national attention on the show "LIVE P.D." They split in March 2020.

Larkin talked about the relationship and break up in a profile in the New York Times. He's since remarried and retired. 2 News Oklahoma talked to him when he left TPD.

Tulsa Police Lt. Sean Larkin retires

Lana Del Rey is now releasing a new album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd." The album is coming out March 10. Promotion for the album began with interviews and pre-orders. There is also one billboard in the United States promoting the album. That billboard is in Tulsa.

In a post on her Instagram, she wrote "There's only one and it in Tulsa." It was followed up with a comment "Its. Personal." The post featured a photo of the singer in a car with the billboard behind her.

2 News Oklahoma found the billboard at 41st & Mingo.

