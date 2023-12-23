Silver Alert issued for missing Tulsa woman

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a silver alert for a missing 75-year-old Tulsa woman.
Yvonne Ratliff was last seen in the area of 61st and Garnett at around 3:00 p.m. on December 21.
Police say Ratliff's vehicle was possibly seen on a traffic camera in Moore, Oklahoma.
She is 5-foot-7 and around 260 pounds. She has short blond hair, glasses and walks with a cane.
Ratliff was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light-colored shirt and a black jacket.
She drives a blue 2006 Lexus RX330 SUV.
She is insulin-dependent and has not had her insulin in 48 hours and has early stages of dementia.
If you see her please contact Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222 or call 911.
