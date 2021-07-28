Silver Alert issued for missing Craig County man

The Craig County Sheriff's Department is issuing a Silver Alert for a missing 62-year-old man.

Officers say Richard Moss has been missing since 3:45 p.m. Monday near 34089 S Highway 82.

Moss was last seen wearing glasses, black and gray shorts, with either a black or gray tank-top and brown slippers.

Moss has a medical or physical disability and is considered to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death, according to police.

Anyone who sees or has any information about Moss's whereabouts is asked to call their local police department.

