Silver Alert issued for Gayle Hall, former BA resident

BROKEN ARROW, Okla — The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a sixty-five-year-old woman named Gayle Hall.

She is a former resident of Broken Arrow and is currently in the process of moving to Fayetteville, AR.

Hall was last seen driving in the area of West Kenosha Street and South Garnett Road around 12:00 p.m., May 6th.

She was driving her 2005 Silver Lexus ES330 with Fayetteville as her destination.

Hall has not been in contact with any friends or family, due to several medical conditions they are worried about her welfare.

