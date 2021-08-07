Silver Alert issued for former state representative Donald Ross

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for former state representative Donald Ross.

Ross is 80-years-old, six feet tall, weighs around 265 pounds, he is bald, and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black joggers and a black t-shirt.

Ross was discharged from a local hospital and took a taxi to the area of 2700 N. Garrison Ave around 10 pm Friday night.

According to the release, he has several health conditions that put him at risk.

If you have seen him please contact police at 911.

