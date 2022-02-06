Silver Alert for Fred Welch canceled

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police have canceled a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Fred Bennett Welch, he was found safe and returned to his care facility.

Welch is a white male, 5'8"-5'10", and 160 lbs.

He has gray hair, blue eyes, and is considered missing and endangered due to his physical condition and the weather conditions.

Welch is believed to have walked away from Maplewood Care Center, 6202 E. 61st Street.

He was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday morning wearing a yellow jacket, dark green shirt, and blue jeans.

