ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. - Rogers County deputies have canceled a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Allen Robison.

Deputies said Robison was last seen around noon Monday in the area of 10400 block of North Ashford Circle in Owasso.

Robison was last seen driving a 2005 Four Taurus with Oklahoma tag CWW392, deputies said.

Deputies said Robison may be driving to a Tulsa-area hospital.

Again, the Silver Alert was canceled on Tuesday morning after Allen Robison was located.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: