Sign at midtown Tulsa church on election day stirs controversy
12:10 PM, Aug 28, 2018
2 hours ago
TULSA -- A sign at a Tulsa church and polling place Tuesday morning stirred controversy with a message it displayed on a sign.
This morning, the at Brookside Church quoted Ecclesiastes 10:2 in the Bible. It said, “the heart of the wise inclined to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”
This morning, the sign behind me at Brookside Church quoted Ecclesiastes 10:2 - “the heart of the wise inclined to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.” The church is a polling place, so when people spoke up, the church took it down. What do you think? @KJRH2HDpic.twitter.com/uV54mC9zA5