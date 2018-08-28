Sign at midtown Tulsa church on election day stirs controversy

12:10 PM, Aug 28, 2018
2 hours ago

TULSA -- A sign at a Tulsa church and polling place Tuesday morning stirred controversy with a message it displayed on a sign.

This morning, the at Brookside Church quoted Ecclesiastes 10:2 in the Bible. It said, “the heart of the wise inclined to the right, but the heart of the fool to the left.”

The church is a polling place, so when people spoke up, the church took it down.

A pastor at Brookside Church said when the message was brought to his attention he had the sign taken down right away. It now simply says, “Vote!

