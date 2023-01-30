Shots fired lead to lockdown at Hillcrest

TULSA, Okla. — Hillcrest Medical Center on Utica Ave. was placed on about an hour long lockdown Monday morning due to a threat.

The hospital intercom system played a recording letting those in the building know to stay secure in the building as there was an external threat.

Just before 5 a.m. that lockdown was lifted.

Tulsa Police tell 2 News around 2:55 a.m. staff at Hillcrest Medical Center heard shots and saw a person running across the sky bridge and that's when they called police.

TPD says two people were in an altercation with a third person and all three knew each other.

During the altercation, the third person pulled out a gun and fired an unknown number of shots.

TPD says two vehicle were hit but no person was hit. The suspects left the scene.

Police searched the hospital and parking garage before clearing the hospital to lift the lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --