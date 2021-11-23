Tulsans can shop local to avoid supply chain issues

TULSA, Okla. — To avoid supply chain issues this holiday season, local stores are asking the community to consider them instead of national chain stores.

Specializing in local artists as well as merchandise from minority-owned businesses, stores like "Made" are seeing a rise in shoppers this season despite the global supply problems. Much of what people buy is impacted by production and distribution issues, but at "Made," the shopkeeper said that's not a problem.

“We haven’t really come across the supply chain issue yet, as much as some other people may because we ordered a lot of our inventory for the holidays in the summer. And so for a few months we’ve been keeping our back stocked and still putting everything out on the floor,” said Loren Waters.

Waters said the supply chain issues are only affecting their bagging and packaging.

“We’re having to reuse a lot of the packaging for a lot of the orders we ship out or we have to order different style bags than we’re used to. It’s a minor inconvenience but that’s the only thing that we’ve run into so far,” said Waters.

On top of limited supply issues, Waters said shopping local benefits all those involved. And during the holidays, that's even more important.

“When you shop at local shops that support businesses like that, you are able to support families and their holidays as well. And it means a lot more whenever you’re able to give something to somebody put so much love and craft into," said Waters.

She said shoppers have really stepped it up the last couple months and are choosing "Made" for a lot of their holiday shopping. She said if you want a hassle-free shopping experience, and to help the community, shop local.

