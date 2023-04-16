Shooting outside Fassler Hall

TULSA, Okla. — TPD responded to a shooting at Fassler Hall last night around 1:25 a.m. One man is in the hospital after being shot in the abdomen.

Police say a large crowd surrounded the victim, making it difficult to give him medical attention. Another crowd across the street also made it difficult for police.

GID patrol and impact officers responded and got control of the scene.

Police did receive video of what happened before the shooting. Police say a group of men fought outside the bar and another man ran up to the fight and pulled out a pistol.

After the shooting police say the suspect fled after being assaulted

by several individuals. If you have any information that can help identify the suspect in this case, please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS

