Shooting near MLK Blvd and Apache

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police confirm there was a shooting near MLK Jr. Blvd and Apache.
The shooting occurred near a liquor store and car wash before the victim ran across the street to a vehicle.
The vehicle drove them to the hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
We will update you when we have more information.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube