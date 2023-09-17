Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting near MLK Blvd and Apache

Shooting near MLK and Apache
KJRH
Shooting near MLK and Apache
Posted at 7:47 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-16 21:12:04-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police confirm there was a shooting near MLK Jr. Blvd and Apache.

The shooting occurred near a liquor store and car wash before the victim ran across the street to a vehicle.

The vehicle drove them to the hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

We will update you when we have more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7