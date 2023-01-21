Watch Now
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jan 21, 2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co.

The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant while conducting a possible missing persons and suspicions incident.

WSCO is investigating with the OSBI, FBI, and the medical examiners office out of Tulsa.

