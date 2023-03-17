Sheriff calls drug bust “largest in Rogers County history”

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says a routine traffic stop this week resulted in the largest drug bust in the county’s history.

Walton says a deputy pulled over Tyra Stewart on I-44 near the Will Rogers turnpike because she was tailgating. Deputies say she was acting nervous and refused to get out of the car. A K-9 was brought to the car where 115 pounds of crystal meth and 2.9 pounds of fentanyl were discovered. The drugs have an estimated street value of $2.5 million.

Walton tells 2News that is enough to kill the Rogers County population eight times over.

“2.9 pounds is by nobody’s measure a heavy weight,” said Walton. “But when you’re talking about something so deadly and so concentrated, it’s hard to think that any substance or product could be so toxic, but it is.”

Walton says he credits deputies for recognizing signs of a potential drug trafficking situation. In addition to her demeanor, there were multiple empty drink bottles and snack wrappers, which indicated to deputies on the scene Stewart had been travelling a while. They say Stewart was also in a rental car.

Walton says from the packaging of the drugs and the way it was attempted to disguise the drugs in wax and Vapo rub, it’s a tell-tale sign the drugs were from Mexico.

“This was a cartel load if there ever was one,” said Walton.

Deputies say Stewart was taken to the hospital after her arrest because she swallowed cocaine at the scene. She faces federal drug trafficking charges.

