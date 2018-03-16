Shawnee police issue missing endangered child alert

SHAWNEE, Okla. -- Shawnee police on Friday afternoon issued an alert for a missing endangered child.

Officials said the three-year-old girl, Gracie Sheldon, was taken by her mother, Brittany Dabbs, 26. The incident happened in the 200 block of East Dunbar in Shawnee on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said Dabbs may be under the influence of methamphetamine. The suspect vehicle is a gold or tan SUV with large wheels.

The child had been in emergency custody with DHS, officials said.

