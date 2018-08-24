Shaquille O'Neal, AKA 'DJ Diesel' set to perform at River Spirit Casino

12:43 PM, Aug 24, 2018

TULSA -- Shaquille O'Neal will be heading to Tulsa this September to be a DJ, River Spirit Casino announced Friday.

O'Neal, one of the most dominant NBA basketball player of all time, will perform Sept. 7 as "DJ Diesel" at the casino's hotel ballroom.

“A lot of people think I am just a celebrity DJ, but I’ve been DJing since I was 14 years old, through my LSU days, and even back when I was in the NBA,” O’Neal said. “Over the years my musical influences may have changed, but one thing has always stayed consistent – it’s all about fun and making people dance."

The DJ party will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and tickets are $25.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top