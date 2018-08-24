Shaquille O'Neal, AKA 'DJ Diesel' set to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA -- Shaquille O'Neal will be heading to Tulsa this September to be a DJ, River Spirit Casino announced Friday.

O'Neal, one of the most dominant NBA basketball player of all time, will perform Sept. 7 as "DJ Diesel" at the casino's hotel ballroom.

“A lot of people think I am just a celebrity DJ, but I’ve been DJing since I was 14 years old, through my LSU days, and even back when I was in the NBA,” O’Neal said. “Over the years my musical influences may have changed, but one thing has always stayed consistent – it’s all about fun and making people dance."

The DJ party will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and tickets are $25.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: