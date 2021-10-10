Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Lentil Tinga

TULSA, Okla. — Tofu Lentil Tinga

Tinga is a Puebloan dish of chipotle, tomato and onion sauce, traditionally served on crisp tostadas and finished with toppings like crema, avocado, salsa, and/or shredded lettuce.

Ingredients:

1 pound firm tofu

1 7.5 ounce can chipotle in adobo sauce

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 white or red onion, thinly sliced

5-6 garlic cloves, smashed and chopped

1 pound brown, green or red lentils, picked through and rinsed

2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes (preferably fire roasted)

1 6-ounce can tomato paste (no salt added)

1 fresh or dried bay leaf

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 quart water or low-sodium vegetable stock

10 ounces frozen corn, (or fresh equivalent)

Mexican-style crema or sour cream, for serving

Sliced avocado, for serving

Directions:

Drain liquid from tofu, pat tofu with paper towels and place in a small mixing bowl. Mash with a fork until well crumbled. Set aside.

Pour chipotles onto a cutting board and chop well. (alternatively, mash in a bowl with a fork) Set aside.

Heat a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add canola oil and heat until shimmering. Add onion and garlic and sauté until onions are wilted and mixture is fragrant.

Add tofu, lentils, canned tomatoes and paste, herbs and spices, and water or stock. Bring mixture to a bubble, turn heat to low, cover with a lid and allow to cook 25-30 minutes or until lentils are soft. If mixture is too thin, simmer uncovered until mixture becomes desired thickness.

Stir in corn and heat through.

Serving suggestions: Serve tinga as you would a bowl of chili or as a taco or burrito. Top with salsa, sour cream, shredded lettuce, avocado or guacamole, and/or fresh lime juice.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --