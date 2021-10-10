Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Lentil Tinga

Watch
TULSA, Okla. — Tofu Lentil Tinga

Tinga is a Puebloan dish of chipotle, tomato and onion sauce, traditionally served on crisp tostadas and finished with toppings like crema, avocado, salsa, and/or shredded lettuce.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound firm tofu
  • 1 7.5 ounce can chipotle in adobo sauce
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 white or red onion, thinly sliced
  • 5-6 garlic cloves, smashed and chopped
  • 1 pound brown, green or red lentils, picked through and rinsed
  • 2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes (preferably fire roasted)
  • 1 6-ounce can tomato paste (no salt added)
  • 1 fresh or dried bay leaf
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 quart water or low-sodium vegetable stock
  • 10 ounces frozen corn, (or fresh equivalent)
  • Mexican-style crema or sour cream, for serving
  • Sliced avocado, for serving

Directions:

  • Drain liquid from tofu, pat tofu with paper towels and place in a small mixing bowl.  Mash with a fork until well crumbled.  Set aside.
  • Pour chipotles onto a cutting board and chop well. (alternatively, mash in a bowl with a fork)  Set aside.
  • Heat a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat.  Add canola oil and heat until shimmering. Add onion and garlic and sauté until onions are wilted and mixture is fragrant.
  • Add tofu, lentils, canned tomatoes and paste, herbs and spices, and water or stock.  Bring mixture to a bubble, turn heat to low, cover with a lid and allow to cook 25-30 minutes or until lentils are soft.  If mixture is too thin, simmer uncovered until mixture becomes desired thickness.
  • Stir in corn and heat through. 

Serving suggestions: Serve tinga as you would a bowl of chili or as a taco or burrito. Top with salsa, sour cream, shredded lettuce, avocado or guacamole, and/or fresh lime juice.

