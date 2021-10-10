Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Lentil Tinga

TULSA, Okla. — Tofu Lentil Tinga
Tinga is a Puebloan dish of chipotle, tomato and onion sauce, traditionally served on crisp tostadas and finished with toppings like crema, avocado, salsa, and/or shredded lettuce.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound firm tofu
- 1 7.5 ounce can chipotle in adobo sauce
- 1 tablespoon canola oil
- 1 white or red onion, thinly sliced
- 5-6 garlic cloves, smashed and chopped
- 1 pound brown, green or red lentils, picked through and rinsed
- 2 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes (preferably fire roasted)
- 1 6-ounce can tomato paste (no salt added)
- 1 fresh or dried bay leaf
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 quart water or low-sodium vegetable stock
- 10 ounces frozen corn, (or fresh equivalent)
- Mexican-style crema or sour cream, for serving
- Sliced avocado, for serving
Directions:
- Drain liquid from tofu, pat tofu with paper towels and place in a small mixing bowl. Mash with a fork until well crumbled. Set aside.
- Pour chipotles onto a cutting board and chop well. (alternatively, mash in a bowl with a fork) Set aside.
- Heat a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add canola oil and heat until shimmering. Add onion and garlic and sauté until onions are wilted and mixture is fragrant.
- Add tofu, lentils, canned tomatoes and paste, herbs and spices, and water or stock. Bring mixture to a bubble, turn heat to low, cover with a lid and allow to cook 25-30 minutes or until lentils are soft. If mixture is too thin, simmer uncovered until mixture becomes desired thickness.
- Stir in corn and heat through.
Serving suggestions: Serve tinga as you would a bowl of chili or as a taco or burrito. Top with salsa, sour cream, shredded lettuce, avocado or guacamole, and/or fresh lime juice.
