Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Breakfast Scramble

TULSA, Okla. — Tofu Breakfast Scramble
6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 pound very firm tofu, pressed then cubed
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
- ½ onion, julienned
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ red bell pepper, julienned
- 1 10-ounce package frozen kale, thawed and squeezed dry
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon turmeric
- 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 14-ounce can black, navy, or other bean of your choice
- ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
- 2 large tomatoes, sliced into 6 slices each
- 1 avocado, sliced
Preparation:
- To press tofu, wrap tofu in 2 layers of paper towels and place between 2 plates or sheet pans weighted with cans of food or bag of flour, etc. Change paper towels 3 times during pressing. Set aside.
- In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil on medium-high heat. Sauté mushrooms. Then add onions and garlic and cook until onion is translucent. Add red peppers and kale sauté for 2 minutes.
- Season with pepper.
- Meanwhile, place tofu turmeric, and nutritional yeast in a bowl. Use a fork to break it apart so the consistency resembles scrambled eggs and turmeric is well distributed.
- Add tofu to vegetable mixture and heat through.
- Stir in beans.
- Add parsley. Remove from heat.
Serving suggestions: Serve on whole-grain toast, wrapped in a burrito, or just like you would use scrambled eggs.
