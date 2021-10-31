Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Breakfast Scramble

TULSA, Okla. — Tofu Breakfast Scramble

6 servings

Ingredients:

1 pound very firm tofu, pressed then cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces mushrooms, sliced

½ onion, julienned

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

½ red bell pepper, julienned

1 10-ounce package frozen kale, thawed and squeezed dry

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon turmeric

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 14-ounce can black, navy, or other bean of your choice

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

2 large tomatoes, sliced into 6 slices each

1 avocado, sliced

Preparation:

To press tofu, wrap tofu in 2 layers of paper towels and place between 2 plates or sheet pans weighted with cans of food or bag of flour, etc. Change paper towels 3 times during pressing. Set aside.

In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil on medium-high heat. Sauté mushrooms. Then add onions and garlic and cook until onion is translucent. Add red peppers and kale sauté for 2 minutes.

Season with pepper.

Meanwhile, place tofu turmeric, and nutritional yeast in a bowl. Use a fork to break it apart so the consistency resembles scrambled eggs and turmeric is well distributed.

Add tofu to vegetable mixture and heat through.

Stir in beans.

Add parsley. Remove from heat.

Serving suggestions: Serve on whole-grain toast, wrapped in a burrito, or just like you would use scrambled eggs.

