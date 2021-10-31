Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Breakfast Scramble

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Tofu Veggie Scramble
Posted at 10:29 AM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 11:29:21-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tofu Breakfast Scramble

6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound very firm tofu, pressed then cubed
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, sliced
  • ½ onion, julienned
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ red bell pepper, julienned
  • 1 10-ounce package frozen kale, thawed and squeezed dry
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • 3 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 14-ounce can black, navy, or other bean of your choice
  • ¼ cup finely chopped parsley
  • 2 large tomatoes, sliced into 6 slices each
  • 1 avocado, sliced

Preparation:

  • To press tofu, wrap tofu in 2 layers of paper towels and place between 2 plates or sheet pans weighted with cans of food or bag of flour, etc. Change paper towels 3 times during pressing. Set aside.
  • In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil on medium-high heat. Sauté mushrooms. Then add onions and garlic and cook until onion is translucent. Add red peppers and kale sauté for 2 minutes.
  • Season with pepper.
  • Meanwhile, place tofu turmeric, and nutritional yeast in a bowl. Use a fork to break it apart so the consistency resembles scrambled eggs and turmeric is well distributed.
  • Add tofu to vegetable mixture and heat through.
  • Stir in beans.
  • Add parsley. Remove from heat.

Serving suggestions: Serve on whole-grain toast, wrapped in a burrito, or just like you would use scrambled eggs.

