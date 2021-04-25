Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spinach Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

TULSA, Okla — Ingredients
½ cup olive oil
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon dry Italian herb seasoning blend
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 pound spinach
1 red bell pepper, sliced or diced
1 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
Directions
1. Whisk all dressing ingredients together well. Alternatively, combine dressing ingredients in a small container with a lid such as a jar and shake well to combine.
2. In a large bowl, toss spinach and red bell pepper together with dressing. Top with chopped walnuts.
