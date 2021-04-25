Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Spinach Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

TULSA, Okla — Ingredients

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry Italian herb seasoning blend

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 pound spinach

1 red bell pepper, sliced or diced

1 cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

Directions

1. Whisk all dressing ingredients together well. Alternatively, combine dressing ingredients in a small container with a lid such as a jar and shake well to combine.

2. In a large bowl, toss spinach and red bell pepper together with dressing. Top with chopped walnuts.

