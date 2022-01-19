Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sautéed Mushrooms (method)

TULSA, Okla. — This “recipe” isn’t so much as a recipe as a “method” as indicated in the title. We hope this method helps you better incorporate mushrooms into your recipes.

Ingredients:

1# fresh mushrooms

1 tablespoon olive oil

Pinch of salt

Pinch of black pepper

Directions:

Wipe any loose or large dirt from the mushrooms with a dry or slightly damp cloth. Alternatively, rinse the mushrooms in a colander and drain well. Pat dry or air dry until ready to use.

If using button, cremini (baby bella), or portabella mushrooms, you don’t have to slice off the whole stem. I usually just slice a bit from the browned cut end. Then slice, quarter, or mince the mushrooms.

Heat a large skillet over high heat and add half of the olive oil until very hot, almost smoking. Add half of the mushrooms and toss and stir the mushrooms until they are coasted with oil. Stir and cook the mushrooms until at least some of the mushrooms have started to brown

Push the cooked mushrooms to the perimeter of the pan, add the remaining oil to the middle of the pan then add the remaining mushrooms with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Continue to stir and cook until the mushrooms begin to brown. Remove from heat and use as needed.

Sautéed mushrooms are delicious stirred into soups and stews, added to sandwiches and salads, added to other sautéed or roasted vegetables and just eaten right out of the pan!

