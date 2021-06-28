Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Sautéed Green Beans and Bell Peppers

TULSA, Okla — Sautéed Green Beans

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola or olive oil

1 red onion, thinly sliced

1 pound green beans, washed and ends trimmed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 red bell pepper, sliced into sticks

1-2 tablespoons vinegar of your choice (try balsamic, apple cider, or red wine vinegar)

Directions:

1. Heat a medium-size sauté pan over medium-high heat until shimmering.

2. Add red onion and cook until softened and beginning to brown, 3-5 minutes.

3. Add green beans, salt, and pepper and cook while stirring until beans are bright green and tender-crisp. You want the green beans to have a bit of crunch. (2-4 minutes)

4. Add red bell pepper and cook for another minute or 2, just until the peppers are heated through.

5. Sprinkle with vinegar and serve immediately.

