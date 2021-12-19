Watch
Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Root Vegetable Mash

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Mashed Root Vegetables
Posted at 10:26 AM, Dec 19, 2021
TULSA, Okla — Root Vegetable Mash

Serves 6

Ingredients:

2 turnips, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

2 large parsnips, peeled, thinly sliced

1 rutabaga, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 quart low sodium vegetable stock or broth

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Directions:

  • Place cut vegetables, stock, bay leaf, salt and pepper in a medium sauce pan.  Use enough water to cover vegetables with liquid if the stock is not enough.
  • Bring vegetables to a simmer. Stir frequently and cook until all vegetables are fork tender, about 30 minutes depending on the size of the vegetables. Discard bay leaf. Remove pan from heat.

  • Using a potato masher or the back of a wooden spoon, mash vegetables until smooth and creamy. If mixture is too thin, return to heat and simmer until desired consistency. 

