Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Root Vegetable Mash

TULSA, Okla — Root Vegetable Mash
Serves 6
Ingredients:
2 turnips, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
2 large parsnips, peeled, thinly sliced
1 rutabaga, peeled, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 quart low sodium vegetable stock or broth
1 bay leaf (optional)
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
Directions:
- Place cut vegetables, stock, bay leaf, salt and pepper in a medium sauce pan. Use enough water to cover vegetables with liquid if the stock is not enough.
- Bring vegetables to a simmer. Stir frequently and cook until all vegetables are fork tender, about 30 minutes depending on the size of the vegetables. Discard bay leaf. Remove pan from heat.
Using a potato masher or the back of a wooden spoon, mash vegetables until smooth and creamy. If mixture is too thin, return to heat and simmer until desired consistency.
