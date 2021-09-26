Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Ramen Noodle Soup

TULSA, Okla — Serves 4

1 pound firm or extra firm tofu

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 quart low-sodium vegetable broth or stock

2 cups water

1 package chili ramen noodles

1 10-ounce package frozen shelled edamame

6 ounces cremini or button mushrooms, sliced

1 cup shredded carrots

1 head shredded cabbage (preferably napa but green cabbage would work fine too)

2 teaspoons sriracha (optional)

1 juicy lime cut into 4 wedges

Optional garnishes: fresh sliced jalapeno, sliced green onion, chopped cilantro

1. Remove tofu from package and drain excess liquid. Wrap block of tofu in paper towels (or a tea towel) and press between 2 plates or sheet pans weighted with something heavy like a bag of flour or a few canned goods. Allow to weep at least 30 minutes or up to a few hours.

2. Remove tofu from towels.

3. Heat a small sauté pan over medium-high heat, add canola oil, and heat until shimmering.

4. Place block of tofu in oil and cook 3-4 minutes or until golden brown then flip and repeat on other side. Remove tofu from pan.

5. Place tofu on a cutting board and slice into cubes. Set aside.

6. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan or soup pot, combine water and stock and bring to a boil. Add ramen noodles and cook for about 2 minutes.

7. Stir in reserved seasoning packet, edamame, mushrooms, carrots, cabbage and sriracha if using. Cook another 2-4 minutes or until noodles are tender, cabbage is slightly wilted, and all ingredients are heated through.

8. Divide soup between four bowls and garnish with fresh jalapeno, green onion, and/or cilantro.

Nutrients per adult serving: 365 calories, 15 g total fat (1 g saturated), 35 g total carbohydrates (10 g dietary fiber), 25 g protein, 628 mg sodium, 326 mcg RAE vitamin A, 96 mcg vitamin K, 310 mcg folate, 62 mg choline, 537 mg calcium, 64 mg magnesium, 8 mg iron, 2 mg zinc

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --