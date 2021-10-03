Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Spice Slow Cooker Oats

TULSA, Okla — Serves 6
Ingredients:
Pan spray (preferably canola or olive oil)
1 ½ cup steel-cut oats
¼ cup flax meal
½ cup water
2 cups milk of your choice
1 can of pumpkin (100% pumpkin, not canned pumpkin pie mix)
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 teaspoon cinnamon
¼ teaspoon salt
1 ½ cup golden or purple raisins*
1 ½ cups walnuts
6 tablespoons what germ **
Directions
1. Coat slow cooker with pan spray. Add oats, flax, water, milk, pumpkin, vanilla, spices, and salt to slow cooker. Stir to combine ingredients.
2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. If you have a programmable slow cooker, set it to cook on low for 7 hours and then switch to warm.
3. In the morning, give the oats a good stir and portion into bowls. Serve with raisins, walnuts, and wheat germ.
4. Allow leftover oatmeal to cool and place into a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week. You can reheat the oatmeal on the stovetop or microwave. Add a bit of additional milk to loosen the oatmeal, if needed.
Gather these tools: slow cooker/Crockpot, measuring cups and spoons, wooden spoon or spatula.
*You could add the raisins with the oat mixture and cook all night, but we preferred the raisins not quite so plump!
**You could stir the wheat germ into the oat mixture and cook all night or sprinkle on top. Your choice.
