Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Pumpkin Spice Slow Cooker Oats

TULSA, Okla — Serves 6

Ingredients:

Pan spray (preferably canola or olive oil)

1 ½ cup steel-cut oats

¼ cup flax meal

½ cup water

2 cups milk of your choice

1 can of pumpkin (100% pumpkin, not canned pumpkin pie mix)

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cup golden or purple raisins*

1 ½ cups walnuts

6 tablespoons what germ **

Directions

1. Coat slow cooker with pan spray. Add oats, flax, water, milk, pumpkin, vanilla, spices, and salt to slow cooker. Stir to combine ingredients.

2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. If you have a programmable slow cooker, set it to cook on low for 7 hours and then switch to warm.

3. In the morning, give the oats a good stir and portion into bowls. Serve with raisins, walnuts, and wheat germ.

4. Allow leftover oatmeal to cool and place into a sealed container in the fridge for up to a week. You can reheat the oatmeal on the stovetop or microwave. Add a bit of additional milk to loosen the oatmeal, if needed.

Gather these tools: slow cooker/Crockpot, measuring cups and spoons, wooden spoon or spatula.

*You could add the raisins with the oat mixture and cook all night, but we preferred the raisins not quite so plump!

**You could stir the wheat germ into the oat mixture and cook all night or sprinkle on top. Your choice.

