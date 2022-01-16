Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Popcorn and Seasoning

TULSA, Okla — Popcorn can be a healthy, satisfying treat if cooked properly and seasoned well. Try these variations or experiment with other seasonings to find your favorite!!

3 tablespoons canola oil

½ cup popcorn kernels

1. In a large saucepan with lid, heat canola oil over medium-high heat. Add 2 kernels of popcorn and place a lid on the pan.

2. When the 2 kernels pop, add remaining popcorn kernels and quickly give them a stir. Replace the lid.

When the kernels start popping, lift the lid for just a second and quickly replace it. Do this a few times until you no longer hear popping sounds.

This will allow the steam to escape which can make the popcorn soggy and tough.

When the popcorn is done, immediately but carefully turn it into a large bowl so it doesn’t burn.

Season as desired.

Seasonings to try:

Ground cumin and low-salt chili powder

Nutritional yeast

Yellow curry

Or, for an occasional sweet treat, try adding 2 teaspoons white sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon to the oil before adding the popcorn kernels.

Be sure to immediately turn the popcorn into a bowl after it’s popped so it doesn’t burn.

Enjoy!

