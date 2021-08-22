Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Peanut Dipping Sauce

TULSA, Okla — Serves 12

Ingredients:

¾ cup natural peanut butter, crunchy or creamy (your preference)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons lower sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil (optional)

½ lime, juiced

1 teaspoon chile-garlic sauce (such as Sriracha), or to taste

¾ cup almond or oat milk

1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro, or to taste

2 teaspoons chopped peanuts, or to taste

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together all ingredients until smooth and well combined. Add a bit of water if it’s too thick for your preference. (Many peanut butters have different consistencies)

For serving: Serve with a selection of fresh veggies like bell peppers, broccoli, cucumbers, carrots, Napa cabbage, celery, sugar snap peas, snow peas, and cauliflower.

